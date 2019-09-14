As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Value Declined, Marathon Partners Equity Management Raised by $10.78 Million Its Holding; As Groupon (Call) (GRPN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Ulysses Management Cut Its Holding by $750,000

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (GRPN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 5.02 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.40 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.04 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $129,000 activity.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 267,119 shares to 672,719 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

