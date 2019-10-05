As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Value Declined, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Increased Its Holding by $9.27 Million; Centurylink (CTL) Stake Held by Karpas Strategies Llc

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 8.74M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 120,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 2.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.54 million, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.68M shares traded or 95.63% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Natl National Bank In owns 46,547 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Management Professionals Incorporated holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 47 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 0.09% or 21,800 shares. 1,220 were reported by Cornerstone. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 253,416 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Mercantile holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 11,905 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 0.05% or 14,477 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 481,142 are held by Mount Lucas Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Bokf Na stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 152,000 are held by Park Circle. Zeke Advisors Ltd Com owns 15,037 shares. Qs owns 49,254 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

