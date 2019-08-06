As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Price Declined, Robotti Robert Has Raised Holding; Twin Capital Management Trimmed Western Digital (WDC) Stake by $2.15 Million; Stock Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 56.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 44,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 34,390 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 79,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 160,090 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.74. About 29,933 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 51,920 shares to 184,870 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Management has 29,501 shares. 140,018 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt. Permit Cap Limited Liability reported 138,500 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. 746,380 are owned by Primecap Mgmt Ca. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Malaga Cove Cap Lc has 7,896 shares. Raymond James & has 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 683,630 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Com accumulated 9.88 million shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 37,337 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Texas Yale Cap Corporation accumulated 11,674 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt owns 3,364 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 3.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 114,395 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $35.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 120,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,039 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).