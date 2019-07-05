As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Price Declined, Holder Shellback Capital LP Upped Its Position; Park West Asset Management Upped Position in Brinks Co (BCO) by $11.09 Million as Valuation Rose

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 26,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $77.81. About 804,275 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 147,890 shares as the company's stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 576,290 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.46M, up from 428,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 93,151 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18,084 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $756,200 was made by Zukerman Amit on Friday, February 8. 10,000 The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares with value of $729,250 were bought by Pertz Douglas A.