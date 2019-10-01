As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Price Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lifted Holding by $2.76 Million; Old National Bancorp Has Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $384,657

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 9,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 11,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $459,000, down from 21,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 8.95M shares traded or 40.47% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 35,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 427,372 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.33M, up from 391,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 838,559 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “If You Like Alibaba Stock, these 3 ETFs Make Perfect Sense – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 8,363 shares to 78,174 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 11,781 shares to 215,440 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 28,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80M shares, and cut its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB).