As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Declined, Robotti Robert Increased Stake; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Position by $558,600 as Valuation Rose

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 308,572 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.71 million, down from 301,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $307.38. About 698,588 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares to 620,135 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,940 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.33 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 98,100 shares to 176,200 shares, valued at $41.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. NARAYEN SHANTANU also sold $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW.