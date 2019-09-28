As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Declined, Diker Management Upped Its Stake by $5.29 Million; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Boosted Stake

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 68,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 145,799 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 77,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 175.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 14,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 22,077 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $782,000, up from 8,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 2.58M shares traded or 140.18% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,027 shares to 52,370 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 70,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,586 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

