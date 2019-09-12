As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Declined, Barton Investment Management Upped Its Holding by $1.17 Million; Scotia Capital Has Raised Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stake by $404,814

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00M, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.61. About 2.23 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 2,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 9,807 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 7,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $157.87. About 2.66M shares traded or 71.08% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 121,108 shares to 30,366 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,711 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $669.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 2,044 shares to 302,285 shares, valued at $90.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,208 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).