As Grubhub (GRUB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Barton Investment Management Boosted Position; Poplar Forest Capital Has Boosted Its Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) as Stock Rose

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00 million, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 869,876 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 54,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 582,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.88 million, up from 528,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 983,535 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: MERCK & CIE [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1960 – 2018-04-11; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 31/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. & PREMIER COLLABORATING TO HELP CUT CLOSTRIDIUM DIF; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 208 shares to 46,208 shares, valued at $87.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,264 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd owns 38.68 million shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa has invested 0.18% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Llc holds 15,029 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 8,712 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Trust Communications holds 0.05% or 5,453 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Limited owns 988,870 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Cutler Management Lc holds 0.27% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs And Ca holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 70,106 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.76% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Uss Investment Management holds 1.72 million shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co owns 42,696 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co has 0.4% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 90,012 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 17,085 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 1.65% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ww Asset Mngmt holds 194,722 shares.