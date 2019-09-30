As Grubhub (GRUB) Shares Declined, Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Decreased Stake by $12.24 Million; Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Shareholder Harbourvest Partners Lowered Stake as Stock Value Declined

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 247,529 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 158,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 966,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.41M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 466,754 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Inv Limited Partnership invested in 207,818 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Inc holds 0% or 2,662 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 128,495 shares. 846 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Vanguard Grp reported 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 114,665 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 1.00 million shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 95,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 268,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 573,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 28,500 shares. 95,526 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Product Prtnrs reported 130,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 79,259 shares. State Street holds 617,493 shares.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.79 million for 99.54 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.