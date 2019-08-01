As Grubhub (GRUB) Share Value Declined, Robotti Robert Lifted by $3.45 Million Its Stake; Capital Investment Advisors Decreased Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $544,236

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 755,216 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 31,775 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 34,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.91. About 900,140 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management stated it has 0.25% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Valinor LP holds 536,470 shares. Cullinan Associates has invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 8,685 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 3.46 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.68% or 180,306 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Group Inc has 0.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 99,687 shares. 18,482 were reported by Private Advisor Grp Lc. Boston Advsr Lc reported 65,775 shares. Moreover, Suvretta Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.91% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Llc reported 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.35% or 31,775 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs holds 32,507 shares. Washington Mngmt reported 9,035 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 8,218 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 17.20 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “8 Fresh Dividend Hikes That May Entice More Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 8,241 shares to 203,212 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 33,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Internatnl Hgh.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Calls Underloved GrubHub Stock a “Buy” – Schaeffers Research” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GrubHub Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Grubhub’s Growth Decelerates for the Third Straight Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 120,639 shares to 318,039 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,940 shares, and cut its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT).