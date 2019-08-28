As Grubhub (GRUB) Share Value Declined, Holder Carmignac Gestion Has Increased Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder American Assets Investment Management Upped Holding by $530,000

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 37.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 900,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 3.30 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.34M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 36,097 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.93. About 405,025 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,027 shares. Adirondack Tru Company owns 10,726 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Company reported 20,156 shares. Private Co Na has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Selway Asset Mngmt has 2.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cadence Comml Bank Na invested in 0.39% or 18,256 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Caprock Grp invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Scharf Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.62% or 1.74 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.22% or 252,338 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Group Ltd Co invested in 120,019 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Axa owns 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 504,713 shares. Columbia Asset has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tiemann Inv Advisors Lc owns 4,387 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 2.27 million shares to 10.42 million shares, valued at $119.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,771 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

