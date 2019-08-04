As Grubhub (GRUB) Share Price Declined, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $41.18 Million; Cintas Com (CTAS) Market Valuation Rose While Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $6.57 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com (CTAS) by 81.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 32,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 7,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 40,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $258.41. About 412,257 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,690 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Toth Advisory Corporation reported 365 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 230,376 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.03% or 20,498 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Liberty Cap Mgmt has invested 1.5% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 0.44% or 27,525 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 5,596 shares. California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 16,371 are held by Norinchukin Financial Bank The. First Republic Management has invested 0.53% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 3,465 were accumulated by Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Fairview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $351,106 were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E. 3,000 Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares with value of $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,042 shares to 210,036 shares, valued at $16.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 4,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

