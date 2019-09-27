As Grubhub (GRUB) Share Price Declined, Barton Investment Management Lifted by $1.17 Million Its Position; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Price Rose, Leucadia National Lowered Its Holding

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00 million, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.38M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 84,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 86,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, down from 170,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 1.61M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Grubhub Features Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Free Food With The Launch Of “Perks” – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shake Shack’s Stock Could Soar – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Square Stock Is Much Better Than the Current Selloff Suggests – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is GrubHub (GRUB) Down 14.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) Perks are Likely to Drive Top Line Growth – DA Davidson – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 2,044 shares to 302,285 shares, valued at $90.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,123 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Invest Mngmt owns 10,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 3,710 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% stake. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cap Invsts owns 200,428 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 32 shares. Optimum has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 179 shares. Dana Advisors, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,859 shares. Ci Invs owns 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 52,566 shares. 106 were reported by Cordasco Fincl Net. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp holds 31,416 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wellington Grp Inc Llp holds 0.2% or 8.37M shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diamondback Energy Keeps Growing In A Tough Market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.