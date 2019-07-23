As Grubhub (GRUB) Market Value Declined, Shellback Capital LP Has Increased Stake; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose, Fiera Capital Increased Stake by $33.86 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 638,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.59 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $669.76 million, up from 11.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 2.74M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 26,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 839,888 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 67,200 shares to 430,690 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

