As Grubhub (GRUB) Market Value Declined, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Boosted Position by $1.38 Million; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Market Value Declined While Provident Investment Management Has Upped by $3.65 Million Its Holding

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 1.48 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 44,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 291,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08 million, up from 247,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.17. About 1.38 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,972 shares to 43,614 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.