As Grubhub (GRUB) Market Value Declined, Holder Robotti Robert Has Raised Its Position; Farr Miller & Washington Has Raised Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Share Value Declined

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 42,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 293,100 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 250,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96 million shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 1.72M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 28,580 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $27.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,135 shares, and cut its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hightower Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Davidson Investment Advsrs, a Montana-based fund reported 241,413 shares. Farmers Trust has 65,414 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. 28,177 are owned by Linscomb & Williams. 4.37M are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Lau Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 6,069 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Intl holds 28,200 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt owns 29,320 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Sei has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Martin Incorporated Tn has 0.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 23,449 shares. First Fincl Bank Trust accumulated 0.16% or 5,969 shares. 126,024 are held by Lee Danner Bass. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc owns 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 59,366 shares. 7,104 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 261,539 shares to 432,123 shares, valued at $34.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 38,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,672 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).