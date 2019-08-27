As Grubhub (GRUB) Market Valuation Declined, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Raised Position by $1.38 Million; Fine Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Stake by $8.67 Million as Share Value Declined

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 89,863 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 2.00 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 117,500 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 900,134 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 13,137 shares. Moreover, Parkside National Bank has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 45 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 11,400 shares. Private Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 1.61M shares. National Investment Service Wi stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 1.21 million are held by Vanguard Group. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 222,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 12,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc holds 0% or 14,184 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3,927 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advsrs Inc holds 0.04% or 24,000 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 228,549 shares in its portfolio. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.28% or 200,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 41,850 shares.

