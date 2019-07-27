As Grubhub (GRUB) Market Valuation Declined, Barton Investment Management Has Boosted Position; As Ao Smith Corp. (AOS) Valuation Declined, Agf Investments America Boosted Its Position by $1.46 Million

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (AOS) by 78.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 27,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,744 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 35,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 2.32M shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 49,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600,247 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.70M, up from 550,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.48M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14,568 shares to 10,218 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 20,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,029 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. Dana Paul R had sold 4,836 shares worth $239,400 on Friday, February 8. $980,000 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by JONES PAUL W on Friday, February 8.