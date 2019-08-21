As Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Trimmed by $46.05 Million Its Position; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Stock Rose While Rbo & Co Has Decreased Holding

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 667,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 498,609 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 1.34 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 238,663 shares to 338,663 shares, valued at $71.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 413,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Booking Holdings (BKNG) Subsidiary Open Table to Partner with GrubHub (GRUB). Caviar, Uber Eats (UBER) on New Delivery & Pick-Up Service – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grubhub Inc. Shareholder Alert: Kehoe Law Firm, PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of Grubhub Shareholders – GRUB – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer: Amazon’s Exit From Food Delivery ‘Doesn’t Change Anything’ For GrubHub – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,159 shares to 155,928 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).