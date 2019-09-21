As Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tremblant Capital Group Decreased by $19.74 Million Its Stake; Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised Position in Teradata Del Com (TDC) by $2.37 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) by 77.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 256,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, down from 331,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Grubhub Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 2.11M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC) by 61.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 67,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 178,664 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 110,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 1.97M shares traded or 76.18% up from the average. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 32,276 shares. 9,744 are held by Lmr Ptnrs Llp. 24 were reported by Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability. 14,450 are held by Creative Planning. Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 42,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 375,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 2.97M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.02% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Advisory Services Net Ltd Com reported 1,347 shares stake. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 1 shares. Spectrum Management holds 800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 40,889 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 1,631 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL) by 647,894 shares to 37,681 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 106,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,276 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU).

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 77,293 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $84.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 110,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.79 million for 106.73 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.