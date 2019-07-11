As Groupon (GRPN) Valuation Declined, Sessa Capital Im LP Cut Stake; As Continental Resources (CLR) Shares Declined, Mitchell Group Raised by $2.44 Million Its Stake

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.515. About 448,538 shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 652,773 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Leisure Cap Management owns 92,528 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 562 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset, New York-based fund reported 227,562 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 31,078 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Massmutual Commerce Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 400 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% or 4.13 million shares. 1.73M were reported by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. 20,112 are held by Jane Street Grp Llc. Fifth Third Commercial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,305 shares. Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 415,082 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 20,537 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp accumulated 252,992 shares.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 47,330 shares to 124,820 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corporation Com (NYSE:EQT) by 34,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,709 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A.