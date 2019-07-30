As Groupon (GRPN) Valuation Declined, Indaba Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $11.83 Million; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Share Price Rose While Palisade Capital Management Decreased Position

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 136,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.37 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 629,371 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 5.48 million shares traded or 29.58% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings.