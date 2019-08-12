As Groupon (GRPN) Valuation Declined, Freshford Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Boosted Its Stake

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 1.31M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 16,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.16M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $86.18. About 744,218 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Limited Liability accumulated 2.05 million shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 21.07 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 47,954 shares. Indaba Management LP holds 3.52 million shares. Lpl Financial has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 13,683 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 14,117 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 436,800 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Com holds 0.02% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 1.04 million shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 41.73 million shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 320,220 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 37,844 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.02% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Zacks Invest Management accumulated 202,591 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Whittier Trust Company invested in 173 shares or 0% of the stock.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid America Apt (NYSE:MAA) by 4,139 shares to 18,651 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mountain I (NYSE:IRM) by 10,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,646 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).