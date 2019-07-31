As Groupon (GRPN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $11.83 Million; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Holds Position in Alliant Energy (LNT)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 17,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,124 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 20,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 736,493 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 5.48M shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 69,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp reported 233,606 shares. 13,400 were reported by Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md. Parametrica Mngmt stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Exane Derivatives has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 102,554 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 200 shares. 87,700 were accumulated by Westfield Capital Lp. Fifth Third Bank owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 12,305 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 75,017 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 500,000 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com owns 10,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33 million shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $38.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Mta Reit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Westpac Corp invested in 19,495 shares. 45,572 were reported by Everett Harris And Ca. Davenport Co Ltd Company owns 5,648 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 714,166 shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 35,395 shares. 8,446 were reported by Brinker Cap. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated reported 5,098 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 0% or 6,653 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 139,248 shares. Whittier holds 0% or 13 shares. Lincoln invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Lynch & Assoc In holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 16,195 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.09% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

