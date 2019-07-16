As Groupon (GRPN) Shares Declined, Tudor Investment Et Al Boosted Stake; Btr Capital Management Has Lifted Eog Resources (EOG) Holding by $574,750

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 484.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 157,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 190,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 32,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.0185 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4215. About 1.46 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 1.50 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 42,440 shares to 8,050 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 3,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,120 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelliam Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.84% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cambridge Investment Research has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Harvey Capital Inc invested 0.34% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 19,030 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Lincoln National Corporation reported 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny stated it has 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com has 19,365 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 1.19% or 32,140 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability invested in 2,951 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6,823 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp holds 0.1% or 207,263 shares. Pennsylvania invested in 0.11% or 34,692 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 6.29 million shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.22% or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1.53M shares. 232 were accumulated by Pnc Ser. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,626 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has 437,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 990,820 shares. Pinnacle Associates stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.03% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Leisure Capital invested 0.28% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Sessa Cap Im Ltd Partnership owns 3.11M shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md holds 13,400 shares. Raymond James invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) by 43,481 shares to 12,092 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) by 18,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,719 shares, and cut its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA).

