As Groupon (GRPN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Sessa Capital Im LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $11.53 Million; Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Upped Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Position by $888,251 as Market Valuation Rose

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 1.40M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 13,835 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 33,451 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 9,006 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 17,315 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 2,361 shares. 10,382 were reported by Sector Pension Inv Board. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 14,826 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 174,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Legal General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 27,808 shares. Pnc Serv Gp Inc holds 371 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 21,559 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price Michael F accumulated 1.1% or 2.50 million shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc owns 69,313 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 13,555 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Cwm has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 23,588 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 1.04M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Freshford Cap Management Lc has 2.7% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 3.96 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 351,492 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 682,745 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Raymond James Fincl holds 42,629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 102,554 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 196,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

