As Groupon (GRPN) Shares Declined, Mig Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.83 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Btc Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $703,813

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 15.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.72 million, down from 16.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 6.06 million shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 6,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 75,440 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27 million, down from 81,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.38. About 4.86M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $129,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Marathon Trading Mgmt Limited Co holds 13,524 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 16,998 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 4.01M shares. Geode Limited Com has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 5.66 million shares. Concourse Cap Mgmt accumulated 304,710 shares or 1.05% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 695,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). D E Shaw And holds 0.02% or 4.08M shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 2 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 7.11 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 62,264 shares. State Street stated it has 10.49M shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $617.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,124 shares to 135,991 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX).