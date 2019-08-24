As Groupon (GRPN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Cut Position; Schlumberger (SLB) Stake Increased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 31.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 137,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 298,846 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 436,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 8.42 million shares traded or 55.33% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 6,733 shares to 61,204 shares, valued at $18.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 546,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Ameritas Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 190,277 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 248,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Par Mgmt holds 3.6% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 54.65 million shares. Aperio Ltd Liability owns 42,576 shares. Da Davidson & Communications owns 14,117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 31,078 are held by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 4.13 million shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 338,549 shares. Maverick Cap Limited has invested 0.33% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). New York-based Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.1% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 24,065 shares or 0% of the stock.

