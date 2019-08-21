As Groupon (GRPN) Market Value Declined, Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; M&T Bank Raised Its Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $374,430

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 7.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $2.51 lastly. It is down 34.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 3,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 251,392 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.46M, up from 247,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $108.59. About 3.19 million shares traded or 29.19% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 16,920 shares to 165,756 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,169 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.