As Groupon (GRPN) Market Value Declined, Freshford Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $7.21 Million; As Prologis (PLD) Market Valuation Rose, Bragg Financial Advisors Has Raised by $602,506 Its Stake

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 8,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 40,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 32,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 2.21 million shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 6.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 8.62M shares traded or 73.41% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Co holds 173 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 317,354 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 24,065 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Company invested in 250,723 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 298,846 shares. Indaba Limited Partnership accumulated 2.55% or 3.52 million shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 12,305 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 50,500 shares stake. 42,576 were reported by Aperio Grp Inc Limited. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has invested 0.15% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 36,777 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 350 shares. California-based Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 6,931 shares.