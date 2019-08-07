As Groupon (GRPN) Market Valuation Declined, Mig Capital Has Trimmed by $2.16 Million Its Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 720,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 16.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.80M, down from 17.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 3.81 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.48. About 3.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 344,183 shares to 645,044 shares, valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 207,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.15 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

