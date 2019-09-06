As Groupon (GRPN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Freshford Capital Management Has Trimmed by $7.21 Million Its Holding; Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Holding Maintained by Torray Llc

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, down from 6.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 808,341 shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon

Torray Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 9,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 332,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, up from 322,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 599,797 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 24,973 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.22% or 436,300 shares in its portfolio. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.67% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Chase Counsel Corp owns 74,011 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 62,839 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.3% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 22,114 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 433,553 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 65,600 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt stated it has 8.59% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Synovus Corp reported 33,997 shares stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 10,471 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Veritable Lp holds 9,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Group has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 39,771 shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 946 shares to 37,830 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,038 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 990,820 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 549,625 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.02% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 800,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pnc Services has 232 shares. New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd Company has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 3.31 million were accumulated by Pinnacle Associate. Colony Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 34,055 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 19,610 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 248,028 shares stake. Qci Asset Mgmt New York has 400 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested in 13,000 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 10,626 shares.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $129,000 activity.