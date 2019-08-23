As Groupon Com Stk (GRPN) Valuation Declined, Tensile Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Chase Investment Counsel Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc Com Stk (GRPN) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.385. About 5.74 million shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 57.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 16,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,247 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 29,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $230.9. About 3.29 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Mgmt Communications LP invested in 87,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 120,672 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited invested in 0% or 562 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1.53M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 415,082 shares. 3.11 million are held by Sessa Im Lp. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 601 shares. Carroll Assocs holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Group Inc Inc stated it has 284,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 1.01 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 2.39 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prtn Lc owns 1.34 million shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 69,230 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.31 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & stated it has 9,914 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Ltd Co accumulated 1.03% or 59,833 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 0.14% or 93,532 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.1% or 6,054 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 2.32% or 93,368 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holding stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 115,185 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Parsec Finance Mngmt holds 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 7,542 shares. Moreover, Zacks Management has 0.71% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.26% or 3,465 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv has invested 1.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dodge Cox invested in 6.30 million shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt stated it has 1,271 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Guardian Trust holds 306,830 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Curbstone Mngmt Corp owns 3,300 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 144,620 shares to 473,502 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).