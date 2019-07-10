As Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Shares Rose, Eminence Capital LP Has Upped Holding by $755,904; Kb Financial Group (KB) Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Position

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 11,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.09M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 78,031 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 11.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Group 1 Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPI); 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 69,922 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 214,466 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $307.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 31,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GPI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Jane Street Group Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,587 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 3,425 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 17,783 shares. Parametric Assocs holds 0.01% or 111,823 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 5,865 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of reported 0.01% stake. New Amsterdam Partners Limited Liability Corporation Ny holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 47,853 shares. 14,200 were accumulated by Citigroup. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 325 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The has invested 0.06% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). 58,294 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 66,050 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 34,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

