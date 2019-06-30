As Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Market Value Rose, Foundry Partners Increased Its Position by $4.72 Million; As Nelnet Cl A (NNI) Market Value Rose, Seizert Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $936,705

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc Cl A (NNI) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 17,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,079 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 51,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 162,832 shares traded or 146.31% up from the average. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 2.60% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q EPS $2.78; 08/05/2018 – NELNET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.36 (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Adj EPS $1.67; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-2; 23/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE NELNET STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-3; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Rtgs

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 87.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 73,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,217 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 84,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 493,758 shares traded or 202.53% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 11.18% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NNI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 4.10% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Management Lc holds 0.09% or 22,521 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Company owns 75,379 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio. 18,250 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 813 shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invests has 5.37% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Prudential has 0.03% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 287,376 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 431 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 59,750 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Blackrock has 1.37 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.16% stake. James Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 53,104 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $53,585 activity.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 33,637 shares to 252,823 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 64,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t on Wall Street’s Radar – The Motley Fool” on February 26, 2018, also Pehub.com with their article: “Athlete marketing platform Opendorse fetches $3.1 mln – PE Hub” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Companhia Paranaense de Energia â€“ COPEL (ELP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nelnet, Inc. Announces The Commencement Of Consent Solicitations For Certain Of Its Student Loan Securitization Issuers – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nelnet (NNI) Reports Acquisition of Tuition Management Systems – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO) by 74,075 shares to 131,495 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 91,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,100 shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO).