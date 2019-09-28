As Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (GRFS) Stock Rose, Gabelli Securities Has Increased Holding; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holder Valueworks Has Raised Its Holding

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 76,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 625,380 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, up from 549,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $601.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 1.40M shares traded or 43.76% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI)

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (GRFS) by 29.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 86,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 377,871 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97 million, up from 291,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 613,962 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US

