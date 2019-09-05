As Grifols Sa (GRFS) Valuation Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Alyeska Investment Group LP Maintains Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols Sa (GRFS) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 25,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 253,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 227,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 819,425 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 137.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 103,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 178,276 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 937,715 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.36M shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $83.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 146,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,689 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise invested 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.22% or 14,178 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 30,925 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management invested in 0.08% or 5,316 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Illinois-based Citadel Limited Co has invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Creative Planning holds 0% or 8,378 shares. Reilly Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Conning has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4,710 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa accumulated 0.14% or 130,167 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 299,434 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.22% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 3,315 are held by Telemus Ltd Llc. Archon Prtnrs Limited Company holds 1.98% or 72,000 shares. 70,269 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mngmt.