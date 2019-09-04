As Grifols S A (GRFS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Lifted Position; Alpha Cubed Investments Trimmed Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $482,775 as Stock Rose

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 252.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82 million, up from 505,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 1.05M shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,735 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 13,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.27. About 5.66M shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 10,256 shares to 330,453 shares, valued at $26.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,703 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Co has 1.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 5,524 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Assocs Incorporated reported 60,117 shares or 3.32% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baxter Bros Inc holds 22,194 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oarsman Cap stated it has 15,301 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Moreover, Old Point Tru & Fincl N A has 0.32% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Df Dent Inc owns 10,453 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 1.04% stake. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 1.70 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd owns 69,174 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. First Washington has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 10,013 are owned by Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt reported 18,368 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56 billion for 15.38 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.