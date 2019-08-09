As Grifols S A (GRFS) Stock Price Rose, Whitebox Advisors Has Boosted Position; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake as Market Value Rose

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 63.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 9,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 5,772 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, down from 15,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.41. About 1.02M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 252.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82M, up from 505,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 1.82 million shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 58,123 shares to 120,231 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 534,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management Inc owns 0.11% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 3,205 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc has 36,367 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 215,950 shares stake. Dupont Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bluemar Limited Liability reported 74,965 shares. 3,573 were reported by Iberiabank. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 2,803 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Lc accumulated 3,865 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 669,480 are held by Fil. Asset Mgmt One owns 85,244 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 11,173 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division reported 16,969 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.07% or 3,942 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 11,607 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 15,639 shares.

