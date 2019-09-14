As Grifols S A (GRFS) Stock Price Rose, Farallon Capital Management Lifted Stake by $3.23 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose While Waterstone Capital Management LP Trimmed by $11.32 Million Its Position

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 153,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 3.08M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.99M, up from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 1.65 million shares traded or 4.41% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 1.78M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project

More notable recent Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/05/2019: TYME, CYAD, GRFS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Grifols Announces FDA Approval of Xembify®, 20% Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin for Primary Immunodeficiencies – PRNewswire” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MLNT, AMD, GRFS, BP, NIO, NOK, QQQ, SQQQ, TVIX, KR, ORCL, SMFG – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA approves Grifols’ Xembify for primary immunodeficiencies – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 105,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $41.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.