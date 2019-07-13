As Grifols S A (GRFS) Shares Declined, Black Creek Investment Management Lifted Holding by $901,120; Thompson Investment Management Increased Its Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by $325,385 as Share Value Declined

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 1.79M shares traded or 14.13% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70M, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 934,331 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management Corp invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Mirae Asset Global Invests owns 17,764 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Interocean Ltd Llc holds 208,810 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 247,248 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 26,192 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 5,071 shares. Snow Mgmt LP invested 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Guardian Life Co Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 541 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.14% or 268,706 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr reported 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cwm Ltd Llc owns 105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 126,974 shares.

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Forget the banks: Digital Wallet and Virtual ATM Technologies tap an Enormous Underbanked and Underserved Market – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Hexo Stock Remains Attractive Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cannabis Beverages May Not Give the High HEXO and Molson Coors Are Looking For – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Molson Coors On Track To Outperform Beer Peers, Susquehanna Says – Benzinga” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Buzz May Be Over for New Age Beverages Stock for Awhile – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl by 36,053 shares to 58,910 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,466 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.54 million shares to 21.28 million shares, valued at $243.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.