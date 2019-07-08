As Grifols S A (GRFS) Share Value Declined, Holder Black Creek Investment Management Upped Holding; Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, up from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 1.10 million shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 92,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 11.51M shares traded or 39.99% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146.51 million were reported by Cap Global Invsts. Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 22,563 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.3% or 48,311 shares. 5,347 were accumulated by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 1.70M shares. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.92% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,775 shares. U S Global Investors accumulated 0.56% or 14,588 shares. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,972 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Manchester Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,842 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Aviva Public stated it has 635,486 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Ltd Llc owns 298,576 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited holds 3.22% or 101,150 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance invested in 27,200 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Edmp holds 38,101 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leerink upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why AbbVie Stock Is Sinking and Allergan Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Biggest Blockbuster Drugs of the Future – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,106 shares to 3,204 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,603 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).