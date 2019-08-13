As Grifols S A (GRFS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Increased Its Holding; Harbert Fund Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Marchex (MCHX) by $3.24 Million as Share Price Declined

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 130,666 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 252.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82 million, up from 505,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 667,084 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 171,359 shares to 988,425 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 15.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.84M shares, and cut its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (Prn).

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.