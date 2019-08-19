As Griffon Com (GFF) Stock Value Declined, Gabelli Funds Raised Its Position by $604,656; S Squared Technology Increased Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Position

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 95,334 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Griffon Corp Com (GFF) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 33,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.15% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.86M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Griffon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 151,755 shares traded or 15.69% up from the average. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 5.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 08/03/2018 – Griffon Corp Declares Special Div; 08/03/2018 – GRIFFON DECLARES SPECIAL DIV; 22/03/2018 – Griffon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Rev $478.6M; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Emea Cmbs Notes Issued By Griffon Funding Limited; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON SAYS CLOPAY BUILDING PRODUCTS TO ACQUIRE CORNELLCOOKSON; 21/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Receives Antitrust Clearance for CornellCookson Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – Griffon: to Acquire CornellCookson for $180M; 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 44,500 shares to 483,672 shares, valued at $32.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Co (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 46,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,700 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Griffon Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on May 03, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Telephonics Awarded AN/UPX-44 IFF Contract from Huneed Technologies to Support Korean Naval Programs – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Griffon Corporation Withdraws Offering of Senior Notes and Terminates Tender Offer – Business Wire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Griffon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold GFF shares while 20 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 1.65% more from 30.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). First Tru Advsr LP reported 63,082 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd has 199,342 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teton Incorporated holds 0.93% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) or 511,579 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). 471,906 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. 42,000 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 8,305 shares. 22,464 are held by Products Prtn Lc. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.04 million shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Axa accumulated 41,500 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.25% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 30,000 shares to 432,493 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,890 shares, and cut its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT).

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “NV5 Global (NVEE) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c; Raises FY19 Revenue Guidance, FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NV5 Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Acquires National Technology Services Company, The Sextant Group – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Grp Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 7,583 shares. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,923 shares. Victory Cap Management accumulated 3,910 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 6,751 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 44,510 shares. 138,163 are held by Northern Trust Corp. The Texas-based Bbt Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 2,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Lapides Asset Mngmt Llc owns 5,500 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).