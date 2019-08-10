As Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Shares Declined, Holder State Street Has Trimmed Position; As Target (TGT) Market Value Rose, Holder Washington Trust Bank Cut Its Holding

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 41,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 552,816 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 594,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 86,824 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 4,097 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 9,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 4.85 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT)

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) by 193,930 shares to 323,141 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 38,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $832.70M for 12.80 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyondâ€™s Struggles Deepen – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Up 35% YTD, Target Stock Is Still Undervalued – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Reasons to Accumulate Target Stock on Any Weakness – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 18,950 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 86,900 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Axa invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 38,664 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 33,473 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 48,922 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 37,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,685 were accumulated by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Moon Capital Management Ltd holds 0% or 70,205 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 6,672 shares or 0% of the stock. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 678,723 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 61,364 shares.