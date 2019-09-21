As Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Share Value Declined, Caz Investments LP Upped Position; West Coast Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Teradyne (TER)

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 62.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 60,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 156,631 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50 million, up from 96,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 1.91 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.00 million market cap company. It closed at $10.58 lastly. It is up 40.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 2.24 million shares. Charles Schwab invested in 169,097 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 425 shares stake. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 538 shares. 28,000 were accumulated by Clearbridge Limited Liability Company. Caz Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 45,000 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 53,200 shares. Group One Trading LP owns 24,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 117,514 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 19,192 were reported by Tudor Invest Et Al. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 45,037 shares. Mangrove Partners holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 224,532 shares.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenlight Capital Re: Einhorn Will Be The Comeback Kid Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Greenlight Capital Re Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Greenlight Capital (GLRE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Jump on Huawei Delay – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Capital Re Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25M and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 35,790 shares to 36,450 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,293 shares to 57,414 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 164,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,234 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 818,964 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 4,500 shares. Nordea Management has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has 0.06% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 5,200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Fiduciary Communication holds 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 8,084 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 124,394 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 2.03 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 41,826 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 228,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 0.04% stake. Eastern Financial Bank accumulated 6,305 shares. 6,422 were reported by Trexquant Ltd Partnership. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 2.02 million shares.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Semtech (SMTC) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Due 2029 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.