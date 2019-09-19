As Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Share Value Declined, Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Increased Holding; As Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Shares Rose, Lsv Asset Management Increased Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 54.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 209,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 590,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01 million, up from 381,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 72,839 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) by 54.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 723,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.60 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 203,274 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co reported 100,909 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 2.13 million shares. Blackrock has 2.24M shares. United Automobile Association has 20,452 shares. Mangrove stated it has 224,532 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 20,331 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Citigroup has 8,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,178 shares. Moon Capital Mgmt Lc holds 138,007 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 72,606 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 37,917 shares. Highlander Management Ltd stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 2.04 million shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,889 shares to 599,009 shares, valued at $61.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 77,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,081 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7,360 shares to 191,672 shares, valued at $14.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 2.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.07M shares, and cut its stake in Spartan Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De holds 0.07% or 29,353 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 16,299 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 17,714 shares. Macquarie holds 2,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon invested in 1.22 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Com stated it has 33,206 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 40,840 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intl Gp accumulated 152,002 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.06% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) or 1.32 million shares. Principal Group Inc owns 405,534 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.05% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 15,740 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2.47 million shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).