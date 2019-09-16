As Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Market Valuation Declined, Caz Investments LP Has Lifted Its Holding; Towercrest Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in At&T (T)

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 79,975 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 239.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 20,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,133 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 8,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 27.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer ‘big mistake’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $353.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 15,576 shares to 252,188 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,946 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

