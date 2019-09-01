As Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Stock Price Declined, Nfc Investments Has Decreased Its Position by $766,970; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Bouchey Financial Group LTD Lowered Its Position

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 194,932 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31M and $400.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 149,502 shares to 158,602 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23,410 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 0.77% or 136,726 shares. Mathes Inc has invested 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Headinvest Llc owns 13,513 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Marsico Ltd Com holds 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 492,202 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 1,677 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 22,883 shares stake. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Co has invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Invest Of America holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,718 shares. Bb&T holds 1.46% or 431,366 shares in its portfolio. Field Main Bankshares owns 27,414 shares for 4.91% of their portfolio. Sns Financial Grp Ltd Liability invested in 68,305 shares. Peavine Ltd owns 6,968 shares. Financial Consulate holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,582 shares.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 18,651 shares to 136,755 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Llc holds 243,219 shares. Symons Management owns 25,345 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 44,337 shares or 0% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 33,473 shares. Voya Management Lc accumulated 0% or 13,694 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 28,278 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, Caz LP has 0.14% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 23,903 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated reported 162,603 shares stake. 5,436 are owned by Legal And General Gp Pcl. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,200 shares.